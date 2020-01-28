Lethbridge College January 28 2020 6:50pm 01:59 Lethbridge College launches new suicide prevention initiative A new Friendship Bench at Lethbridge College encourages students and staff to communicate and speak up if they are struggling with mental health. Quinn Campbell has the details. Lethbridge College installs bright yellow benches in suicide-prevention initiative <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6475571/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6475571/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?