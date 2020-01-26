Hockey Alberta January 26 2020 6:11pm 01:43 Hockey Alberta hosts first ever ‘Female Hockey Day’ in Lethbridge It was a day filled with confidence building at the ATB Centre on Saturday as Hockey Alberta hosted their first ‘Female Hockey Day’ in Lethbridge. Taz Dhaliwal reports. Hockey Alberta hosts first ever ‘Female Hockey Day’ in Lethbridge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6465198/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6465198/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?