News January 22 2020 8:32pm 01:50 Thousands of litres of Okanagan wine dumped down a drain More than 16,000 litres of Mission Hill wine was guzzled by an open drain because a senior cellar maker failed to do his job, according to a recent arbitration ruling. Jules Knox reports. 5,000 litres of B.C. wine down the drain: Okanagan man loses grievance to be rehired by winery <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6449823/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6449823/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?