Politics January 22 2020 8:29am 05:52 Deputy Mayor talks hot topics on council agenda We check in with Deputy Mayor Lisa Blackburn to tell us more about a new Women’s Advisory Committee and the latest on the transit issues in District 14. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6445564/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6445564/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?