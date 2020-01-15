Canada January 15 2020 5:00pm 02:13 3 physicians leaving Kentville hospital over administrative issues A group of doctors say they had no choice but to walk away from their Valley Regional Hospital Emergency Department positions. Alexa MacLean reports. 3 physicians leaving Kentville hospital over administrative issues <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6417110/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6417110/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?