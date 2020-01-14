Global News Morning Edmonton January 14 2020 9:40am 03:29 Indoor play options with Family Fun Edmonton It’s too cold to send your kids outside right now, so what is a parent to do with all that pent-up energy? Family Fun Edmonton city editor Jill Footz shares some suggestions for indoor play option. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6409285/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6409285/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?