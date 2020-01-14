Food January 14 2020 7:46am 06:25 Foodie Tuesday: Springhouse cooking & nutrition classes Jessie Doyle, owner of Springhouse plant-based restaurant, stops by to preview their 2020 cooking & nutrition classes and teaches Paul how to whip up a delicious power porridge. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6408547/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6408547/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?