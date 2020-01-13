A former Summerland lifeguard is sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sex offences involving children

It’s the type of crime in a small town that ends up impacting a lot of people. Edward Casavant was a lifeguard who secretly filmed children in the change rooms at the Summerland pool where he worked for 30 years. He also sexually abused a 7-year-old boy in his care. Today, a Penticton judge handed down her sentence for the pedophile. Klaudia Van Emmerik was in the court room for the hearing and has the details.