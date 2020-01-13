Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 13 2020 8:14pm 01:46 Could an extra PD day help Edmonton Public cut costs? The search for ways to cut costs continues for the Edmonton Public School Board. According to a new report, one option being considered is adding a PD day. Lisa MacGregor explains. Edmonton Public Schools could add more PD days to save money: report <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6407237/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6407237/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?