Hot Air Balloon Festival January 13 2020 1:59pm 02:27 Vernon Hot Air Balloon Festival cancelled Flocks of colourful hot air balloons won’t be brightening up sky over Vernon this February. The annual hot air balloon festival has been cancelled not because of a lack of interests, but a lack of funds. Vernon Hot Air Balloon Festival cancelled for 2020: ‘It’s really disappointing’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6405008/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6405008/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?