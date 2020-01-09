Global News at Noon Toronto January 9 2020 12:45pm 01:52 Toronto Maple Leafs hold outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square The Maple Leafs traded Scotiabank Arena for an outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square. Miranda Anthistle on the big crowd and excitement outside of city hall. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6388665/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6388665/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?