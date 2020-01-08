Canada January 8 2020 9:28pm 02:23 Mourners gather at vigil to remember Edmonton victims of Tehran plane crash People gathered at the Alberta legislature Wednesday night to mourn the loss of the many Edmontonians who died when a plane crashed in Tehran Tuesday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6386152/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6386152/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?