Weather January 8 2020 8:57pm 03:39 Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 8 The Wednesday, January 8, 2020 weather forecast for Kelowna, British Columbia and the surrounding Okanagan Valley area. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6386065/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6386065/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?