The first of the seventeen neglected husky puppies that ended up in the care of the BC SPCA over Christmas went to their new homes Wednesday afternoon

They were found badly neglected and at a time of year when many people’s hearts are softer–Christmas time. A combination that likely contributed to one of the largest public responses to SPCA animals needing new homes. Hundreds of people applied to adopt one of the 17 husky puppies found in bad shape on a property somewhere in the Interior. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, after pouring over the applications, the first pups left the Penticton shelter today–bound for their new homes.