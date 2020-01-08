Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 8 2020 7:21pm 01:41 Quikcard Edmonton Minor Hockey Week kicks off Friday The puck drop for Quikcard Minor Hockey Week is this Friday. In this 57th edition, 857 games will be played over 10 days with 640 teams in action. Quinn Phillips has the numbers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6385615/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6385615/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?