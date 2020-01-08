Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Lifestyle
Money
Entertainment
Health
Video
Podcast
Trending
Cannabis
Commentary
Sports
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Breaking
5 minutes ago
63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official
Winter Storm
January 8 2020 7:31am
02:12
Ashley Field is live on Gottingen Street with the latest storm details
The latest on the winter storm and what it means for residents.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6381175/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6381175/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Downed Halifax crane malfunctioned months before storm: documents
01:52
Jampy Furniture returns with unique local ornaments
06:24
Hike Nova Scotia launches Winter Guided Hike Series
05:47
Canadian Red Cross talks safety
05:52
Minute at the Movies: Dec. 27
02:18
Provincial Politicians Travel Expenses
05:45
Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia
05:31
Video Home
01:50
Global News at 6 Halifax
Halifax gives contractors deadline for snow clearing
01:33
Global News at 6 Halifax
Winter storm slams Nova Scotia
04:31
Global News Morning
Winter storm check-in
01:32
Global News at 6 Halifax
Atlantic Canada braces for winter weather, N.B. to receive brunt of storm
06:07
Global News Morning
Winter Ops talks storm prep for January 9 storm
02:10
Global News Morning
NS Storm prompts school closures and messy road conditions
01:38
Weather
Wintry mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain hits Atlantic Canada
01:48
Global News at 6 Halifax
‘It was brutal’: Commuters gridlocked with rush hour winter storm
02:04
Global News at 6 Halifax
Howling winds and battered roads leaves South Shore residents in disbelief
00:23
Weather bomb
Powerful storm begins to brew in Halifax
00:16
Canada
Roof blown off home as powerful storm lashes Nova Scotia
00:46
Canada
Memories of 1998 ice storm remain vivid on 20th anniversary
02:30
The Morning Show
Maritimes brace for intense winter storm, hurricane-force winds expected
01:57
Global News at 6 Halifax
‘Weather bomb’ expected to slam Nova Scotia on Thursday
00:23
Canada
Justin Trudeau wishes Atlantic Canada well during winter storm
00:55
Weather
Halifax digs out after another blast of winter
01:39
Weather
Winter storm hits Nova Scotia
01:35
Blizzard
Nova Scotians prepare for winter wallop
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive