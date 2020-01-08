Menu
Breaking
5 minutes ago
63 Canadians killed in plane crash near Tehran: Ukrainian official
Weather
January 8 2020 5:53am
02:11
Global News Morning Forecast: January 8
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6380927/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6380927/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
Global News Morning Forecast: January 2
01:43
Global News Morning Forecast: January 7
01:55
Global News Morning Forecast: January 3
01:52
Global News Morning Forecast: January 6
01:28
Global News Morning Forecast: December 31
01:44
Global News Morning Forecast: December 30
01:23
Global News Morning Forecast: December 24
01:35
02:12
Winter Storm
Ashley Field is live on Gottingen Street with the latest storm details
01:55
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: January 7
01:28
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: January 6
01:52
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: January 3
01:43
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: January 2
01:44
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 31
01:23
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 30
01:35
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 24
01:40
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 23
02:13
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 20
01:51
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 19
01:52
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 18
01:09
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast December 17, 2019
01:32
Environment
Global News Morning Forecast December 16, 2019
01:39
Global News at 6 Halifax
Rainfall warning can’t stop some Saint Johners from enjoying the great outdoors
01:38
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 13
01:52
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 12
01:45
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 11
01:51
Canada
Strong winds batter the Maritimes
02:05
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 10
02:17
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 9
02:01
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 6
01:56
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 5
01:47
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 4
05:46
Weather
Efficiency Nova Scotia stops by Paul’s house
01:58
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 3
01:59
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: December 2
01:46
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: November 29
01:44
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: November 28
01:38
Weather
Global News Morning Forecast: November 27
