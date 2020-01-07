Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 7 2020 9:54pm 04:20 Health Matters: Jan. 7 In the latest edition of Health Matters, Su-Ling Goh talks about advice for people with New Yeat’s resolutions and about a series of lucky circumstances that helped save the life of a 70-year-old St. Albert man. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6380223/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6380223/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?