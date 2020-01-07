The Morning Show January 7 2020 10:36am 06:14 January’s best pop culture events Pop Culture expert Vicky Sparks reveals the biggest pop culture events happening this month including Meghan Trainor’s new album “Treat Myself” and the premiere of Vanderpump Rules season 8. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6376417/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6376417/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?