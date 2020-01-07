Global News Morning Toronto January 7 2020 10:32am 04:17 ‘Kim’s Convenience’ returns for season 4 Paul Sun Hyung Lee, Andrew Phung and Nicole Power talk about what’s coming up on the new season of Canadian comedy “Kim’s Convenience.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6376330/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6376330/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?