Crime January 6 2020 11:13pm 02:07 Family of teen killed in Brampton hit-and-run looks for answers The family of 16-year-old Dianna Manan say they want answers after the teenager was killed an apparent hit-and-run in Brampton. Erica Vella reports. Family of teen who died in Brampton hit-and-run pleads for answers as investigation continues <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6375171/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6375171/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?