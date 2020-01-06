A heavy snowfall in the Okanagan leads to flight delays and cancellations at Kelowna International Airport and makes driving treacherous
What a difference a day or two makes–after a mild and sunny weekend in the Okanagan–the valley has been hit hard by the latest blast of winter weather. Snow began to fall fast and furious this morning and it’s expected to become even heavier overnight. Residents being told to brace themselves as this is only the first in a series of snowstorms forecast for the upcoming week. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.