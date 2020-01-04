Sports
January 4 2020 6:23pm
01:50

Kelowna Rockets fall 2-1 to Victoria Royals

The Kelowna Rockets fell 2-1 to the Victoria Royals in WHL action at Prospera Place in Kelowna, on Friday, Jan. 4, 2020. Travis Lowe has more on the game.

