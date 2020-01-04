Environment January 4 2020 1:29pm 03:51 Re:Plenish zero waste market kicks off in Edmonton Re:Plenish is a zero waste lifestyle store that’s opened up in Edmonton for 2020. The owners behind the idea visited the morning news to chat about the concept. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6366568/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6366568/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?