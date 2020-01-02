Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 2 2020 5:58pm 02:14 Brampton teen with cancer speaks about getting dying wish to meet LeBron James Corey Groves, 17, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer got his dying wish to meet LeBron James. Kamil Karamali has more. ‘We joked about his height’: Brampton teen with cancer talks about getting dying wish to meet LeBron <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6360124/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6360124/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?