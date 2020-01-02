Global News at Noon Toronto January 2 2020 12:15pm 01:39 New Year’s Day shooting marks 1st homicide of 2020 Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Regent Park that claimed the life of one man and seriously injured another. Shalllima Maharaj has the details of the first homicide of the new year. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6358203/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6358203/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?