Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 24 2019

Toronto rapper identified as victim in Oshawa homicide

DRPS has identified the victim following a fatal shooting this morning in Oshawa. Police say Jahquar Stewart, also known as Bvlly, is a rap artist from Toronto. Brittany Rosen reports.