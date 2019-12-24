Canada December 24 2019 4:33pm 01:46 Lethbridge charities in need of year-round support Lethbridge charities are hoping donations continue after the season of giving comes to an end. Demi Knight reports. ‘Even after the holiday season is over’: Lethbridge charities in need of year-round support <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6336075/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6336075/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?