Drayton Valley December 23 2019 2:07pm 00:33 Town of Drayton Valley fined $325K in 2017 workplace death The Town of Drayton Valley has been ordered to pay $325,000 in fines in relation to a 2017 workplace incident that left a 21-year-old man dead. Town of Drayton Valley fined $325K in 2017 workplace death <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6331627/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6331627/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?