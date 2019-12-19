Entertainment December 19 2019 11:46am 01:20 Coming up in 2020: The 40th season of ‘Survivor’ After the ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ winner was announced, host Jeff Probst revealed the theme of ‘Survivor’ Season 40: past winners are returning to face off in the ultimate showdown. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6317301/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6317301/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?