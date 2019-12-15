Crime December 15 2019 9:19pm 03:05 Mother of murder victim shares daughter’s story after alleged sexual assault An Okanagan mother says her daughter reported a sexual assault as a teen, but after it was dismissed by police, she turned to the wrong place for help. Jules Knox reports. Mother of Okanagan murder victim shares daughter’s story after alleged sexual assault <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6300460/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6300460/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?