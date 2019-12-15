Health December 15 2019 7:00am 00:46 What are ‘period poops’? During a woman’s menstrual cycle, her bowel movements can change. A Toronto-based obstetrician gynecologist explains what period poops are and why they happen. Yes, your poops are different on your period. Here’s why <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6293153/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6293153/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?