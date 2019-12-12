Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 12 2019 8:23pm 03:05 Council votes to defer plans to build west Edmonton rec centre Edmonton city council voted Thursday to defer construction of the Lewis Farms Recreation Centre. Vinesh Pratap explains why. Edmonton city council agrees to push back construction of Lewis Farms rec centre <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6291164/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6291164/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?