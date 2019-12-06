Hockey December 6 2019 6:26pm 01:53 Rockets move Mattson welcome Wedman The Kelowna Rockets have moved Leif Mattson to Spokane for a third round bantam draft pick in 2020. In place they have brought in 20 year-old Matthew Wedman from Seattle. Junior hockey: Rockets land high-scoring centre from Thunderbirds <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6266403/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6266403/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?