Lifestyle December 6 2019 7:13am 06:01 Award-Winning Artist, Reeny Smith, Performs on Global News Morning Singer-songwriter, Reeny Smith, will perform two holiday shows in mid-December in Halifax and Truro. Ahead of the much-anticipated shows, she drops by to perform on the show!