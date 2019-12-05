Corus December 5 2019 6:44pm 01:34 Corus, Global News raises $24,475 for the Toronto Fire Fighters’ toy donation During Toy Drive Live on Thursday, Corus Entertainment, Global News and ET Canada revealed that $24,475 was raised towards the Toronto Fire Fighters’ toy donation. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6261325/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6261325/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?