Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 5 2019 5:55pm 01:57 Susan Hay joins Toronto Firefighters on toy drive pickup ride-along Susan Hay has been involved in the Toronto Fire Fighters Toy Drive for 13 years. This year she was invited to join firefighters on one of their many toy collection runs.