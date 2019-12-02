edmonton vegetarian December 2 2019 3:31pm 05:39 Global Family Favourites: Marinated Tofu with Laurel Gregory In the first edition of the Global Family Favourites cooking segment, Family Matters host Laurel Gregory visits the Global Edmonton Kitchen to showcase her marinated tofu recipe. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6245296/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6245296/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?