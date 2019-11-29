Halifax police formally apologize to NS black community for street checks, racial profiling
Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella has issued a formal apology to Nova Scotia’s black community for discriminatory street checks. That’s when police conduct spot checks on people and collect their personal information. A recent report found black people were five times more likely to be targeted than white people in these checks. Ross Lord explains why black Nova Scotians are cautiously optimistic that real change is coming.