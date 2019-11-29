The Morning Show November 29 2019 11:09am 06:20 See it or Skip it: Is Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ worth watching? Vicky Sparks features The Irishman, Queen and Slim and Knives Out in this edition of See It or Skip It. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6233984/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6233984/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?