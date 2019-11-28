Global News Morning Edmonton November 28 2019 10:22am 01:05 Edmonton’s ‘Robin Hood of McNuggets’ captures attention of Holly actor Tom Hanks The story of an Edmontonian who used to add extra Chicken McNuggets to orders while working at McDonald’s has caught the attention of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Edmonton’s ‘Robin Hood of McNuggets’ captures attention of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6228742/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6228742/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?