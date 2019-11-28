The Morning Show November 28 2019 4:10am 08:10 Montreal Canadiens Max Domi’s battle with diabetes Montreal Canadiens player Max Domi revealed what it was like to battle diabetes while playing professional hockey in the NHL in his new book, ‘No Days Off.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6227973/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6227973/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?