Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 27 2019 9:02pm 00:59 Edmonton International Airport unveils its new screening area The holiday travel season is right around the corner and on Wednesday, Edmonton International Aiport unveiled its new screening area. Julia Wong has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6227345/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6227345/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?