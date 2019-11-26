“I thought it was a joke. I can’t see something so important would be closed”: parents rally and plead for help saving Autism program in Kelowna

They are devastated that a program critical to their children’s well-being is being cut. Parents of children on the Autism spectrum rallied in Kelowna today after learning the Autism program at the Starbright Children’s Development Centre will end next month. They’re desperately hoping their concerns will be heard in Victoria and that the government steps up with more funding to save the what they call a life-changing program. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.