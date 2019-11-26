Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 26 2019 6:33pm 01:44 Toronto kidney recipient celebrates 40 year anniversary Tom Mitrovski of Toronto is celebrating 40 years after his kidney transplant. Mitrovski was told he’d survive five to 10 years only. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6221656/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6221656/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?