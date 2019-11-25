Edmonton Oil Kings November 25 2019 7:01pm 02:21 Hockey homecoming for Jalen Luypen Jalen Luypen has been waiting two seasons to return home to Kelowna and showcase his WHL skills to friends and family. Luypen’s Edmonton Oil Kings are in town for Tuesday tilt with the Kelowna Rockets. Hockey homecoming for Kelowna’s Jalen Luypen <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6216771/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6216771/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?