Hockey November 24 2019 5:40pm 01:10 Kelowna Rockets beat Tri-City Americans 2-1 The Kelowna Rockets extended their winning streak to four games on Saturday night, beating the Tri-City Americans 2-1 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash. Travis Lowe has the game highlights. Winning weekend on the road for WHL's Kelowna Rockets