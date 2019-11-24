Health November 24 2019 2:04pm 03:48 Edmonton police officer to attempt burpee world record for autism Stephen Schaefer is set to attempt the world record for burpees on Dec. 7, all in support of Autism Edmonton. Police officer to attempt burpee world record for Autism Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6211368/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6211368/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?