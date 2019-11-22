Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 22 2019 6:06pm 01:48 Man arrested after 15 vehicles hit in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood Toronto police say a man has been arrested after allegedly hitting several vehicles while driving a white cube van through a neighborhood in the Junction. Erica Vella reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6207518/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6207518/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?