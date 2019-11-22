Entertainment November 22 2019 10:32am 04:01 Paw Patrol Live: ‘Race to the Rescue’ The heroes of Paw Patrol join Global News Morning to talk about their new live tour and where you can see them in action. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6204672/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6204672/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?